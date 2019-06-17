ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,474 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $21,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 88,571,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,855,456,000 after acquiring an additional 451,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,608,101 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,025,913,000 after acquiring an additional 809,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,650,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $975,786,000 after acquiring an additional 861,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $940,354,000 after acquiring an additional 659,942 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $738,471,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $58.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

