CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Short Interest Update

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the April 30th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other CONSOL Coal Resources news, Director Consol Energy Inc. purchased 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $119,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONSOL Coal Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE CCR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.64. 7,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CONSOL Coal Resources has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 16.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

