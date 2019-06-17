Contrasting B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) & Beyond Meat (NYSE:BYND)

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get B&G Foods alerts:

96.6% of B&G Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of B&G Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B&G Foods and Beyond Meat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&G Foods $1.70 billion 0.88 $172.43 million $1.85 12.41 Beyond Meat $87.93 million 103.57 -$29.89 million N/A N/A

B&G Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Meat.

Dividends

B&G Foods pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Beyond Meat does not pay a dividend. B&G Foods pays out 102.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. B&G Foods has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for B&G Foods and Beyond Meat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&G Foods 1 5 3 0 2.22 Beyond Meat 0 8 0 0 2.00

B&G Foods presently has a consensus target price of $27.72, suggesting a potential upside of 20.74%. Beyond Meat has a consensus target price of $104.48, suggesting a potential downside of 31.03%. Given B&G Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe B&G Foods is more favorable than Beyond Meat.

Profitability

This table compares B&G Foods and Beyond Meat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&G Foods 10.03% 13.26% 3.53% Beyond Meat N/A N/A N/A

Summary

B&G Foods beats Beyond Meat on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products. The company markets its products under various brands, including Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Back to Nature, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, Cary's, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Emeril's, Grandma's Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonald's, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs. Dash, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Ortega, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Sa-són, Sclafani, Smart Puffs, SnackWell's, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, Tone's, Trappey's, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, Weber, and Wright's. It also sells, markets, and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. B&G Foods, Inc. sells and distributes its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, food service outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat, Inc. sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Beyond Meat, Inc. is a subsidiary of Savage River Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.