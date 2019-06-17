Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €64.43 ($74.92).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCAP shares. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Corestate Capital stock opened at €26.55 ($30.87) on Monday. Corestate Capital has a 52 week low of €26.55 ($30.87) and a 52 week high of €48.50 ($56.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $553.50 million and a P/E ratio of 5.81.

About Corestate Capital

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

