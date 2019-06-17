Cortexyme, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme’s (NASDAQ:CRTX) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 18th. Cortexyme had issued 4,412,000 shares in its public offering on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $75,004,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Cortexyme’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRTX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX opened at $31.41 on Monday. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

