Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 673.33 ($8.80).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 645.60 ($8.44) on Thursday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 736 ($9.62). The company has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

In other HSBC news, insider Marc Moses sold 146,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 625 ($8.17), for a total transaction of £916,556.25 ($1,197,643.08).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

