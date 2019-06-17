Critical Analysis: Parsons (NYSE:PSN) versus Scientific Games (NYSE:SGMS)

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Parsons and Scientific Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games -5.15% -0.60% 0.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of Scientific Games shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Scientific Games shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parsons and Scientific Games’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons $3.56 billion 0.86 $222.34 million N/A N/A Scientific Games $3.36 billion 0.57 -$352.40 million ($0.54) -38.30

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Games.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Parsons and Scientific Games, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons 0 2 5 0 2.71 Scientific Games 1 3 3 0 2.29

Parsons currently has a consensus target price of $37.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.43%. Scientific Games has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.23%. Given Scientific Games’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than Parsons.

Summary

Parsons beats Scientific Games on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S. Army and the United States intelligence community; ThunderRidge, a tool that assists cyber operational users to develop action plans, assess cyber threats, and disseminate situational awareness in real-time; and geospatial intelligence, big data analytics, and threat mitigation technology services to the defense, intelligence, space and command, control, communications, computer, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It also provides mission planning for space situational awareness, small satellite systems integration, electronic warfare, directed energy modeling and simulation, and command and control systems and support to the Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Army; converged cyber-physical solutions for critical infrastructure, and global military mission readiness and training services to the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Army; and technology services for advanced energy production systems, healthcare systems, environmental systems, and related infrastructure. In addition, the company offers intelligent transportation system management, train controls integration, smart cities software, and critical infrastructure cyber protection to the transportation authorities, rail, and transit entities; engineering services for complex infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, airports, and rail and transit; and engineering, program management, and environmental solutions to private-sector industrial clients and public utilities. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases gaming machines; provides gaming operations and licensing arrangements; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery products; designs and manufactures instant games tickets; offers instant products planning, monitoring, management system, warehousing, inventory management, distribution, marketing, and game support functions; supplies player loyalty programs, merchandising services, and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicenses brands for lottery products and lottery-related promotional products. It also provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's Social segment sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards; and third-party branded games and original content through mobile and Web platforms. Its Digital segment provides digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products, and services; software design, development, licensing, maintenance, and support services; Open Platform Systems; and content aggregation platforms. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

