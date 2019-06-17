Critical Review: Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) & LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harpoon Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 99.75%. LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.83%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than LogicBio Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A LogicBio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $4.75 million 61.00 -$625.09 million ($25.65) -0.46 LogicBio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.62 million ($3.04) -4.88

LogicBio Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. LogicBio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. The company has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop new viral vectors. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

