Critical Survey: Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) vs. Sonos (OTCMKTS:SONO)

Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Technicolor and Sonos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technicolor $4.71 billion 0.09 -$80.31 million N/A N/A Sonos $1.14 billion 1.08 -$15.60 million ($0.24) -48.54

Sonos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Technicolor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Technicolor and Sonos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technicolor 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonos 0 2 5 0 2.71

Sonos has a consensus target price of $20.86, indicating a potential upside of 79.03%. Given Sonos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sonos is more favorable than Technicolor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of Sonos shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Sonos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Technicolor and Sonos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technicolor N/A N/A N/A Sonos 0.85% 6.88% 2.51%

Summary

Sonos beats Technicolor on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Technicolor Company Profile

Technicolor SA provides various communication and video technologies, finished products, systems, equipment, and services for businesses and professionals in the entertainment and media industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Entertainment Services, and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment provides production services, such as digital video and sound postproduction services; visual effects and animation services for feature films, TV series, advertising, and video games; computer generated imagery animation services; on-set, color correction, VFX integration, and sound services; and replicates, packages, and distributes video, game and music DVD, Blu-ray, and CD discs, as well as offers turnkey integrated supply-chain solutions. This segment serves film studios, TV broadcasters, independent content producers, game developers/publishers, and OTT service providers. The Connected Home segment designs and supplies set-top boxes, broadband modems and gateways, and Internet of Things connected devices, as well as multi-device communication software, smart home applications, and related professional services. This segment offers its solutions to Pay-TV operators and network service providers. Technicolor SA was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

