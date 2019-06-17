Cryptojacks Trading 17% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CJ)

Cryptojacks (CURRENCY:CJ) traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Cryptojacks has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptojacks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Cryptojacks has a total market capitalization of $37,912.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cryptojacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptojacks Profile

CJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Cryptojacks’ total supply is 406,568,581 coins. Cryptojacks’ official Twitter account is @CryptoJacksCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptojacks is cryptojacks.com.

Cryptojacks Coin Trading

Cryptojacks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptojacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptojacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptojacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

