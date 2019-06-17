Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,350 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,720,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,093 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,996,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,278,000 after acquiring an additional 274,928 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,214,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,030,000 after acquiring an additional 120,170 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,136,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,545 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,849,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,873,000 after acquiring an additional 116,262 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.28 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $80.31.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.