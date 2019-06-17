Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,050 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 3.8% of Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 786,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 117,942 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 459,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 123.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,831,000 after acquiring an additional 767,373 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 90,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $26.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.62. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

In other Williams Companies news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,435.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $273,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,800.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho set a $32.00 price target on Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

