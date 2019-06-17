Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Up 20.1% Over Last Week

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $144,812.00 and $24,907.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and DDEX. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning launched on March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,030,141 tokens. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml.

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

