DeltaChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $18,497.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $18,497.00 and approximately $11,847.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00588029 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001594 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001643 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,275,459,585 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain.

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

