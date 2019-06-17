Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 10.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Investec lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.75.

Shares of DEO opened at $171.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $131.43 and a 52 week high of $174.73.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/diageo-plc-nysedeo-shares-sold-by-laurel-wealth-advisors-inc.html.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.