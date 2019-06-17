Diversified Trust Co Buys 94 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.4% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,183,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,871,751,000 after purchasing an additional 660,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,387,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,610 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,543,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,598,000 after purchasing an additional 229,204 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,757,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,189,000 after purchasing an additional 361,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,388,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $291.25 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $296.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

