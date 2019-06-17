Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 202,833,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,044,000 after buying an additional 924,701 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 279,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,108.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Davis sold 192,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $15,864,081.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 330,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,204,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,308 shares of company stock worth $36,421,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of MRK opened at $82.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.80 and a 12 month high of $84.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

