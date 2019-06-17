Diversified Trust Co Has $2.01 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,175,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,774,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,785,000 after purchasing an additional 206,343 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,309,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,716,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,316,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,649 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,778.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,608,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,545,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614,564 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $60.89 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

