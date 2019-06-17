Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,482,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 54,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 154,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM opened at $41.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

