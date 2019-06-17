Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Insider Sells $933,367.36 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) insider David A. Jacobs sold 8,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $933,367.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,733 shares in the company, valued at $832,302.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $110.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.61.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Insider Sells $933,367.36 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/dollar-tree-inc-nasdaqdltr-insider-sells-933367-36-in-stock.html.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.