Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Receives $87.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,245,862,000 after buying an additional 8,176,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,883,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,778,000 after buying an additional 825,191 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,968,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,671,000 after buying an additional 3,801,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,653,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,011,000 after buying an additional 1,260,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after buying an additional 1,697,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $76.66 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $78.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

