Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stake Boosted by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 659.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $76.66 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

