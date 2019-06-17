Dreamcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Dreamcoin has traded 46.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dreamcoin has a total market cap of $22,358.00 and $1.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dreamcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dreamcoin Coin Profile

Dreamcoin is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,539,506 coins. Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

Dreamcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dreamcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dreamcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

