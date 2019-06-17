Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Plc (LON:DNE) Insider Purchases £8,942.84 in Stock

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Plc (LON:DNE) insider Angela Lane acquired 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 358 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £8,942.84 ($11,685.40).
Angela Lane also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Angela Lane acquired 2,630 shares of Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.94) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.40 ($12,990.20).
DNE stock opened at GBX 356 ($4.65) on Monday. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 408 ($5.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. This is a boost from Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.
Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Company Profile
Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.
Recommended Story: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.