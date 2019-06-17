E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Research analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EONGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

