Effect.AI Tops One Day Volume of $636.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Effect.AI has a market cap of $2.54 million and $636.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00359071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.61 or 0.02437458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00155527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000710 BTC.

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai.

Effect.AI Token Trading

Effect.AI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, BitMart and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.