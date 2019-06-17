Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Benchmark Capital Management C sold 174,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $13,233,722.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $494,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,481,047 shares of company stock valued at $120,121,692. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,345. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.37. Elastic has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $100.43.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

