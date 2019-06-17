Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $141.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $142.95. The company has a market capitalization of $254.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $304,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,400 shares of company stock worth $5,973,980 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.90 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.99.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/elmwood-wealth-management-inc-cuts-stake-in-walt-disney-co-nysedis.html.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.