Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Marianne Lake sold 115,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $12,666,796.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.26 per share, with a total value of $194,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,236.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,573 shares of company stock valued at $17,293,454 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $109.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $356.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. HSBC set a $102.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.85.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

