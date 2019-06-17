Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 216.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,209,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195,406 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Encana were worth $23,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECA. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Encana by 187.0% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 86,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 56,109 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Encana by 40.5% in the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,145,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encana by 266.7% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 206,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 149,905 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encana in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Encana by 109.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 607,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 317,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Encana alerts:

In other Encana news, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,707.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 101,450 shares of company stock valued at $538,038. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECA. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on Encana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Encana from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Encana in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of NYSE ECA opened at $4.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.14. Encana Corp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Encana’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/encana-corp-nyseeca-shares-bought-by-marshall-wace-north-america-l-p.html.

Encana Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA).

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.