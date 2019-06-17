EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter worth $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

RTN opened at $177.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $75,826.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,592 shares of company stock worth $2,310,174. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

