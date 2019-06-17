EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.04 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,195.0% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 28,780 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $289.26 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $294.95.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

