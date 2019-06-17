Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equiniti Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 242 ($3.16) target price on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Equiniti Group from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 292.40 ($3.82).

Shares of EQN stock opened at GBX 215.80 ($2.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Equiniti Group has a 12-month low of GBX 169 ($2.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 267 ($3.49). The firm has a market cap of $773.72 million and a PE ratio of 45.91.

In other news, insider John Stier bought 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £1,914.06 ($2,501.06).

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

