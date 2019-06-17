Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 17th (AGR, BLND, BMW, BYG, CAPC, CON, DAI, INTU, LHA, RDI)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 17th:

Assura (LON:AGR) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 62 ($0.81). Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 575 ($7.51). Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07). Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its target price cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14). Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €119.00 ($138.37) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €69.00 ($80.23) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 90 ($1.18). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €21.50 ($25.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RDI Reit (LON:RDI) had its target price reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 120 ($1.57). The firm currently has an add rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €74.00 ($86.05) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 625 ($8.17). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €135.00 ($156.98) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SOCO International (LON:SIA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 89 ($1.16). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its price target reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.31). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U and I Group (LON:UAI) had its price target trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 200 ($2.61). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peugeot (EPA:UG) was given a €36.00 ($41.86) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UNITE Group (LON:UTG) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 925 ($12.09). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

