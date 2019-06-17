Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.37

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.37 and last traded at C$19.26, with a volume of 14837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.10.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$95.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

