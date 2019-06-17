Ethereum Gold Project Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $51,705.00 and $26,081.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 63.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $751.76 or 0.08104163 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00037958 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001400 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016486 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,153,714,297 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

