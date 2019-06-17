Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,085,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for about 5.1% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $82,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 632.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 price objective on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.17. 1,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,918. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

