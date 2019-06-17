Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Receives $61.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPO shares. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of EXPO opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Exponent has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $102,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212 shares in the company, valued at $182,827.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Exponent by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,532,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Exponent by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

