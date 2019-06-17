Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Accident Compensation Corp

Accident Compensation Corp trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $74.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $314.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. HSBC cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

