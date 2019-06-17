Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Stake Increased by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 578,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,237,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,397,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 199,408 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,968,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 110,118 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 506,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $257.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.26. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $456.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

