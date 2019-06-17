Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FEVR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.96) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,514.29 ($45.92).

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 2,424 ($31.67) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.31. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 2,106 ($27.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,120 ($53.84).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.28 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $4.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

