Financial Insights Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $190.37 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

