First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires 1,613 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,578 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 4.8% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Boeing by 21,969.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 40,145,567 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 33,492,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,801,254,000 after buying an additional 1,363,909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Boeing by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 995,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,068,000 after buying an additional 250,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,521,073,000 after buying an additional 245,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $347.16 on Monday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $195.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.40.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

