First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 21,212,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 129.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,080,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,780,000 after buying an additional 3,991,462 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its stake in Home Depot by 441.9% in the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after buying an additional 1,011,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 282.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,281,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $265,464,000 after buying an additional 946,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $190.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.29.

NYSE:HD opened at $205.77 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at $98,227,090.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

