First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FLIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on First of Long Island in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

First of Long Island stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $533.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.73. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 425.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

