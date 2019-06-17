First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 141,567 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,330,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 141,567 shares during the quarter. Arconic comprises about 4.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Arconic worth $503,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,331,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,728,000 after acquiring an additional 653,470 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,466,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,598,000 after purchasing an additional 965,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,550,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,423,000 after purchasing an additional 390,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arconic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,849,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,770,000 after purchasing an additional 97,501 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arconic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,725,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,312,000 after purchasing an additional 80,252 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Arconic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta bought 22,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $499,526.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Plant bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,163.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $22.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.38. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

