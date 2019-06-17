First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 14,267 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,267 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in 58.com were worth $35,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Asset Managers LLP boosted its holdings in 58.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 7,848,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $515,512,000 after acquiring an additional 272,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 58.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,299,000 after acquiring an additional 184,374 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in 58.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,802,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in 58.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,424,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,933,000 after acquiring an additional 213,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in 58.com by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,321,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,866,000 after acquiring an additional 133,319 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WUBA stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. 58.com Inc has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.73.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. 58.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on 58.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on 58.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of 58.com in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

