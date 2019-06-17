First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 165 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in Booking by 1,650.0% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,130.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,072.70.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,775.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,162.91.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,834.00, for a total value of $588,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

