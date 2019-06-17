Fmr LLC Acquires 842,590 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 842,590 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up 0.5% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of Becton Dickinson and worth $4,453,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,666,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,654,895,000 after acquiring an additional 283,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,384,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,367,665,000 after acquiring an additional 355,223 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,545,502 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 24,129.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 5,710,365 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,103,526,000 after buying an additional 416,459 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.31.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $382,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total transaction of $46,036.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,924.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.16. 984,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,085. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

