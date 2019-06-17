Fmr LLC Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,831,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 298,482 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Shopify worth $2,029,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 287,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,354,000 after acquiring an additional 34,315 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Shopify from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shopify from $190.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

NYSE SHOP traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $306.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,999. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.63 and a beta of 1.34. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $315.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

